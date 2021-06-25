HAPI (HAPI) Price Reaches $54.73 on Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. HAPI has a market cap of $9.86 million and $1.97 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $54.73 or 0.00172535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

