Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $410.00

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 400.94 ($5.24), with a volume of 21776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.39. The company has a market cap of £74.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

