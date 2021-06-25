Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.42

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

HBRIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.