HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002171 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $45.95 million and $18.95 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00164054 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,995.34 or 1.00136104 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

