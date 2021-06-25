Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

