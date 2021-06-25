Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.15. 64,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market cap of C$790.85 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$15.12 and a 1-year high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.