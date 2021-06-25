Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.
HDI traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.15. 64,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market cap of C$790.85 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$15.12 and a 1-year high of C$38.11.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
