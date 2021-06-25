Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $581.15 million and $27.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00091464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00594534 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,082,992,427 coins and its circulating supply is 10,212,050,427 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.