Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 4.5%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 279,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,041,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$25.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

