HashCoin Market Cap Hits $330,202.86 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $330,202.86 and $65,927.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

