Hathor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $59.44 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

