Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $5.49 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.49 or 0.00017137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $78.48 million and $1.32 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,017.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.30 or 0.05669763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.01418100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00395942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00124349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00606282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00385057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007386 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,303,606 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

