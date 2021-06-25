HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 13,042 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 614,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.81. 80,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,383. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

