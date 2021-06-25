HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 133,426 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,619.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

