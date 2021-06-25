HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $14.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.77. 56,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $269.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

