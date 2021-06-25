HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. 2,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.