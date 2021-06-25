HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.59. 299,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.14 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

