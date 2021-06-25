HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. 17,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.