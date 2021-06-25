HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $42.69 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1,682.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $42,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 624,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,917,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 157,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000.

Shares of XT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,324. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

