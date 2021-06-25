HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.