HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.42. The company had a trading volume of 535,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $344.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.17. The company has a market cap of $968.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

