HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 2.39% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 4,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,105. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64.

