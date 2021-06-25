HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $241.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.12 and a 1-year high of $240.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.