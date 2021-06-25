HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $111,543,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. The company had a trading volume of 98,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,811. The company has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

