HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 318,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,466 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

