HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

