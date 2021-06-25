HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,791 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

