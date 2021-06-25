HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 21,241 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 289,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.98. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

