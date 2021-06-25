HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 37,900 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 401,428 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,187. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

