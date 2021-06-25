HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 9,646 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,359. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

