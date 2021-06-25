HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.92. 27,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.