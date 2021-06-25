HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 1,259,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,181,760. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

