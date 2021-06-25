HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,687. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $118.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

