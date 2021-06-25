HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.98. 181,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,350. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

