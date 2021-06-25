HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. 94,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,646. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

