HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,783,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,848. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $427.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

