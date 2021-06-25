HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $79.47. 25,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

