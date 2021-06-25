Head to Head Analysis: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DBV Technologies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $11.28 million 55.81 -$159.55 million ($1.26) -4.55 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

