Head to Head Comparison: Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) versus Its Peers

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Addex Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Addex Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics Competitors 4634 17691 38923 768 2.58

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million -$13.72 million -3.34 Addex Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.44

Addex Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10% Addex Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Summary

Addex Therapeutics peers beat Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

