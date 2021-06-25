Head to Head Comparison: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and The Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52% The Macerich -40.20% -11.74% -3.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle International and The Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.54 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.99 The Macerich $786.03 million 4.21 -$230.20 million $2.16 8.53

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and The Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 10 0 2.71 The Macerich 6 3 1 0 1.50

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $188.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. The Macerich has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential downside of 39.50%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than The Macerich.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats The Macerich on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

