Head to Head Contrast: uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) versus Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -107.16% -134.59% -79.71% Intelsat -44.34% N/A -5.46%

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Intelsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 3.40 -$63.42 million ($2.68) -4.03 Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.04 -$911.66 million ($3.21) -0.16

uCloudlink Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat. uCloudlink Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for uCloudlink Group and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intelsat beats uCloudlink Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services; and in-flight network, in-flight system, and in-flight services, as well as aviation partner support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

