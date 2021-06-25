Head to Head Review: Inari Medical (NARI) versus Its Rivals

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inari Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% Inari Medical Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inari Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inari Medical Competitors 900 3831 7064 188 2.55

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.09%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million $13.79 million 354.78 Inari Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.01

Inari Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

