Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.52 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

