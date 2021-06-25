HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 8,935 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,593. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.56, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

