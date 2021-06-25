Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,664 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,760,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

PEAK opened at $33.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

