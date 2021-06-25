Helium Price Reaches $11.51 (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $11.51 or 0.00036335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $15.00 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00195201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.06 or 0.03012020 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,776,515 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

