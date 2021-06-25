HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €89.21 ($104.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on HFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €78.50 ($92.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.92.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.