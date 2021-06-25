Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €90.10 ($106.00). 498,815 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €94.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

