Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Henry Schein worth $121,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

