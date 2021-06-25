Herald Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) makes up about 1.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.40% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $38.40. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.