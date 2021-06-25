Herald Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,292,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 4.47% of Inuvo worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 62.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 96.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 335,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of INUV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,383. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

